Firdous Market Underpass to be completed in current week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :After a long wait of six months, Firdous Market Underpass Project (FMUP) would finally be completed during the current week, most likely on November 19, 2020 after a delay of three months as the construction work pertaining to the project has been completed.

The completion of construction work, carried out by the Lahore Development Authority, was delayed by three months as the project was supposed to complete till August 2020, within 90 days after start of the project.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had laid the foundation stone of Firdous Market Underpass Project on May 19, 2020, whereas Rs1.76 billion were earmarked for the project, which also included the land acquisition cost, as the construction cost was estimated at Rs1.09 billion.

The Punjab government conducted a transparent tendering process and awarded the construction contract for Rs960 million, thus saving Rs130 million of the nation's money.

The project was estimated to be completed in four months, however, the LDA had been directed by the Punjab Chief `Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to complete this project within 90 days without compromising on quality of the construction work, he added.

A spokesman for LDA while talking to APP said here on Tuesday that the 540-metre long two-lane dual carriageway underpass would facilitate traffic from the adjoining areas, with special arrangements for water disposal. He said that around seven-kanal land were acquired for the project. The project would benefit more than 91,000 vehicles daily to save fuel worth millions of rupees annually, he said.

As per the plan, the Firdous Market chowk had remained closed for traffic due to the construction of the underpass. The flyover was also closed for all type of traffic. The name of the FMUP was named after Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

He said the LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar had conducted regular visits to the construction site of FMUP and directed the officers concerned to work round the clock for finishing FMUP within the stipulated time period. He ordered that all the engineering staff including the chief engineer should remain present at site till the completion of the project. However, the LDA had also deputed additional labor to complete the work at the earliest, while finishing and horticulture work had been accelerated, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also visited Firdous Market Underpass project and showed displeasure over delay in the project. During his visit, Usman Buzdar had removed Chief Engineer of the project from the post and also issued show cause notices to DG and Additional DG of LDA over slow pace of work on the project.

On the occasion, traders and businessmen of nearby markets also reached the construction and site and complained against LDA and Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA).

Later, the chief minister also expressed anger over attitude of the authorities and said that officials of these departments did not feel their responsibilities, however government is fully aware of problems being faced by the people.