Firdous meets people at IPP regional secretariat

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Central Information Secretary of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr Firdous

Ashiq Awan on Monday met with people of various walks of life at the regional

secretariat of the party.

Dr Firdous said Sialkot would be made strong hold of the IPP, adding that: " I always do politics for

welfare of people of my constituency and took decisions for betterment of the masses".

She said love and trust of people of the constituency was my asset and political strength, adding that

development works were done in the past.

Dr Firdous said that under the leadership of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan and Aleem Khan

the IPP was determined to put the country on the path to development and prosperity.