Open Menu

Firdous Meets People At IPP Regional Secretariat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Firdous meets people at IPP regional secretariat

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Central Information Secretary of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr Firdous

Ashiq Awan on Monday met with people of various walks of life at the regional

secretariat of the party.

Dr Firdous said Sialkot would be made strong hold of the IPP, adding that: " I always do politics for

welfare of people of my constituency and took decisions for betterment of the masses".

She said love and trust of people of the constituency was my asset and political strength, adding that

development works were done in the past.

Dr Firdous said that under the leadership of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan and Aleem Khan

the IPP was determined to put the country on the path to development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Sialkot Love

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

3 hours ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

3 hours ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan