Firdous pays tribute to Allama Iqbal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday paying tribute to national poet Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary said dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent became the basis of creation of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday paying tribute to national poet Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary said dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent became the basis of creation of Pakistan.

In a tweet, she said Allama Iqbal's philosophy is being taught across the globe which proves the eternity of his message.

She said Iqbal's philosophy was a beacon of light for Pakistani nation to deal with today's situation.

He (Iqbal) gave the message of self- realization to the youth that is why Imran Khan wanted young people to keep their spirits high and serve the nation, she remarked.

She prayed for the rest of great Iqbal's soul in eternal peace.