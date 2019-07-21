UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Praised Nation On Peaceful Held Of FATA Election

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:12 PM

Firdous praised nation on peaceful held of FATA election

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that peaceful holding of elections in erstwhile FATA indicates that when nation is determined and led by a strong leadership, challenges are transformed into positive opportunities.Addressing a news conference in Sialkot on Sunday, she said 220 million valiant people of Pakistan have defeated the scourge of terrorism with their patience, fortitude and bravery.

The sporadic attacks by terrorists cannot weaken the will and resolve of our people and law enforcing agencies. She praised the role of Election Commission of Pakistan for making smooth arrangements of elections.

Special Assistant also admired media for its responsible reporting.Referring to visit of Prime Minister to the US, she said a glaring example of austerity has been set by the Prime Minister who travelled by commercial flight during this visit to save the public money.

