Firdous prayed for success of Pakistan team

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday sent well-wishes and prayed for the success of Pakistan team, ahead of the clash with India in the group stage match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England.

"The entire nation is praying for Pakistan cricket team's success.your hard work will elevate the stature of the national flag.

Your team work and professionalism will yield fruitful result" she stated.