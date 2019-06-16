UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Prayed For Success Of Pakistan Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Firdous prayed for success of Pakistan team

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday sent well-wishes and prayed for the success of Pakistan team, ahead of the clash with India in the group stage match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England.

"The entire nation is praying for Pakistan cricket team's success.your hard work will elevate the stature of the national flag.

Your team work and professionalism will yield fruitful result" she stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Prime Minister World ICC Firdous Ashiq Awan Manchester Old Trafford Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

2 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

2 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

2 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

2 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.