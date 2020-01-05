UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Presses UN To Fulfill Promises

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

Firdous presses UN to fulfill promises

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has pressed upon the United Nations and international community to fulfill their promise of granting right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

In a series of tweets on Right to Self-determination Day of people of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, she said 71 years have been passed when UN Security Council passed a resolution giving oppressed Kashmiris their right to self-determination.She said the persistence, courage and sacrifice with which the Kashmiris are sticking to their right is a testimony to the fact that they will succeed in and the enemy will fail.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu Sunday

Recent Stories

Children of determination to receive boxing traini ..

16 minutes ago

World Urban Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi in Febru ..

31 minutes ago

UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2 ..

2 hours ago

UAE defeats China in Amateur International Ice Hoc ..

2 hours ago

Empower shares guidelines to reduce cost of energy ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Commodities Exchange reports best ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.