UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Rai Urges Global Community To Play Role In Stopping Human Rights Violations In IIOJ&K

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Firdous Rai urges global community to play role in stopping human rights violations in IIOJ&K

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :MPA Firdous Rai on Wednesday condemned Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people and urged the global community to play its role in stopping human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupies Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Talking to APP, she said that Indians troops were torturing and martyring Kashmiri youth but the voice of Kashmiris could not by suppressed through brute force.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had effectively exposed India's state sponsored terrorism at the international level. Now it was obligatory for the international community to take practical steps against India, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host International Defence Conference ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s ..

1 hour ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

2 hours ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

2 hours ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

2 hours ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.