Firdous Rai urges global community to play role in stopping human rights violations in IIOJ&K

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :MPA Firdous Rai on Wednesday condemned Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people and urged the global community to play its role in stopping human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupies Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Talking to APP, she said that Indians troops were torturing and martyring Kashmiri youth but the voice of Kashmiris could not by suppressed through brute force.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had effectively exposed India's state sponsored terrorism at the international level. Now it was obligatory for the international community to take practical steps against India, she added.