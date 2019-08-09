Firdous recounts multiple faults of Maryam Safdar including Calibri font fake launch, money-laundering

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday, recounting multiple faults of Maryam Safdar, said she even launched microsoft's Calibri font, before its formal launch in the market.

In a series of tweets, in reaction to PML-N leader Khawaja Asif's speech in the National Assembly, she said it was also a fault of Maryam Safdar that instead of presenting evidences, she produced the letter of Qatari prince in the court.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it was also crime of Maryam Safdar that millions of Dollars were deposited in her accounts from abroad but she had no knowledge.

She said the Maryam Safdar was involved in forgery of letter written in Calibri font and was beneficial owner of Benami properties.

She said that Maryam Safdar's family invited "Butcher of Gujarat" and killer of Kashmiris Narender Modi at their Jati Umra Palace but they could not harm national security.

She said it was also fault of Maryam Safdar that her family held secret meetings with enemy of Pakistan Sajjan Jindal but they could not weaken the country.

She asked Maryam Safdar that instead of beating about the bush, the Sharif family should present proofs about money laundered through telegraphic transfer.

She said that Maryam Safdar was partner in telegraphic transfer oflaundered money and she behaved like an actress by saying one thingin courts and other things at press conferences.