Firdous says she tweeted for Pashtuns in Pakistan and Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that she had tweeted for Pashtuns living in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Reacting to Indian trolls over her tweet about Indian movie Panipat, she said that there were 26 million Pashtuns in Pakistan and 12 million Pashtuns in Afghanistan and all of them were angry over twisting historical fact in the movie.