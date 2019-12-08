UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Says She Tweeted For Pashtuns In Pakistan And Afghanistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

Firdous says she tweeted for Pashtuns in Pakistan and Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that she had tweeted for Pashtuns living in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Reacting to Indian trolls over her tweet about Indian movie Panipat, she said that there were 26 million Pashtuns in Pakistan and 12 million Pashtuns in Afghanistan and all of them were angry over twisting historical fact in the movie.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Prime Minister Film And Movies Firdous Ashiq Awan Panipat Sunday All Million

Recent Stories

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

39 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

39 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

54 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

2 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.