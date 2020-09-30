Firdous Shamim clarifies his position on reports of resignation

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Wednesday clarified on the reports of resignation that he had already apologized and sent his resignation to the party chairman when he had made a statement about gas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Wednesday clarified on the reports of resignation that he had already apologized and sent his resignation to the party chairman when he had made a statement about gas.

'I am a party worker and my resignation is with the party chairman,' he said this in a video statement issued here .

Firdous said that it depended on the party chairman whether he accepted the resignation or rejected it. 'I had sent my resignation by accepting my mistake,' he added.

He said that the issues of gas and electricity should be resolved in the city.

He further said that the people of Karachi had voted PTI and they had to deliver them.