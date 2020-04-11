UrduPoint.com
Firdous Shamim Demands Mobile Lab For Coronavirus Tests In Affected Areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Saturday demanded of the Sindh government to send mobile Laboratories in areas affected by the coronavirus.

He complained that the provincial government before sealing off 11 Union Councils (UCs) did not take elected representatives on board, said a press release.

He said that the provincial government did not know the correct numbers of the UCs.

The people of these areas daily came together in grounds and play cricket, he said.

He alleged that the cases of coronavirus increased in the UCs because the provincial government failed in implementing lockdown.

The residents of the aforesaid areas were worried about the houses which were affected by the coronavirus, he said.

