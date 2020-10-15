UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Shamim Expresses Disappointment Over Fire Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:28 PM

Firdous Shamim expresses disappointment over fire incident

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Thursday expressed his disappointment over a fire incident in a house of buffer zone area of the city, in which two girls burned alive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Thursday expressed his disappointment over a fire incident in a house of buffer zone area of the city, in which two girls burned alive.

According to a PTI spokesman, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.

He condoled with the family of victim girls.

He also demanded for a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Family Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE participates in fourth G20 Finance Ministers, ..

30 minutes ago

Police Awami Rabta Mohim to bridge the communicati ..

2 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 356 cases

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to release Rs 1834mln for health ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

KP Minister unhurt in road accident; two injured

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.