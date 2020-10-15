Firdous Shamim expresses disappointment over fire incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Thursday expressed his disappointment over a fire incident in a house of buffer zone area of the city, in which two girls burned alive.

According to a PTI spokesman, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.

He condoled with the family of victim girls.

He also demanded for a detailed inquiry into the incident.