Firdous Shamim expresses disappointment over Turbat blast

(@FahadShabbir)

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Tuesday expressed his disappointment over a blast in Turbat Quetta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Tuesday expressed his disappointment over a blast in Turbat Quetta.

He said that the blast in Turbat market was condemnable, according to a news release here.

Firdous vehemently condemned the incident in Turbat and urged to provide best medical treatment to those who got injured in the blast.

He said that Balochistan government should take appropriate measures to improve security.