Firdous Shamim Holds Press Conference

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:43 AM

Firdous Shamim holds press conference

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi while addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly said that the reason for non-availability of facilities to the people of Sindh is Local Government Ordinance 2013.

At present, a strong local government system is needed in the province.

The existing laws have made the local bodies powerless and ineffective. PTI members have drafted the Local Government Bill which has been prepared by PTI, said a communique on Thursday.

The Opposition leader said that we want one man and one woman to contest elections at ward level separately. This is the best way to bring women into mainstream politics.

He saif that Mayor of the city should be directly elected.

The Nazim in the area council or whoever is elected should also be directly elected.

In rural areas, women will vote for women.

This system will be followed for the first ten years. school will be made by mayor and run by a local council. The hospital will be run by the provincial government and big hospitals will be run by the provincial government. Representatives of the cantonment board will also come to the municipality. Mayor's rules will also apply in the cantonment areas. The development of the city will be the responsibility of the mayor.

Fridous Shamim Naqvi further added, we also want to empower the mayor. We want the mayor to take his own loans. The motor vehicle and services tax will have a formula for sharing with local councils. The collection of agricultural tax will be done by the provincial government. The distribution will be done by the local government department.

He added that not a single opposition bill has been passed till date. If this bill is not approved, we will go to court for legal action.

