Firdous Shamim Plants Sapling Under PM's Plantation Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:45 PM

Firdous Shamim plants sapling under PM's plantation campaign

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Wednesday planted a sapling under the Prime Minister (PM)'s Plantation drive and in view of the approaching Independence Day at Radio Pakistan building

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that affective measures and plantation of trees was a good defense against climate change added that every citizen should have to play its role for making the country clean and green.

Firdous Shamim said plantation would play important role in future of the coming generations.

He said the whole world was under the effects of climate change at this time added that for saving the future of coming generations we should have to plant trees and keep the environment clean and green.

