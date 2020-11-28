Firdous slams PDM for violating court orders regarding Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that government would adopt all legal options against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for taking law in hands and for openly violating court orders regarding Covid-19 in Multan.

Addressing to media along with Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi here in Rawalpindi Press Club, she said that some people want to trap the general public by taking law in hands to protect themselves from lawsuits but the law will stop the perpetrators, facilitators and puppets.

The Special Assistant said that the second wave of Covid-19 is proving to be more fatal as compared to the first one and the next two weeks are very important.

Firdous said that coronavirus positivity ratio is highest of 17 % in Multan but the general public is being thrown into danger to satisfy their ego.

She said we accepted the democratic right of the opposition parties but it is also our responsibility to protect the health and lives of the people from the pandemic.

Government is exercising restraint but PDM wants the situation to take in different turn by violating the laws and warned that a strict action will be taken if any illegal activity is carried out, she added.

She said that on one hand the Zardari family have declared corona test compulsory for all the guests invited on the engagement whereas on the other, they are provoking innocent people to take part in PDM procession.

On the day when funeral prayer of the Mother of Nawaz Sharif was being offered, the fire of hatred was raised in Multan and riots were promoted and challenged the writ of the state, she added.

Replying to a question, she said the patience, forbearance and goodwill of the government should not be taken as weakness.

Firdous said the people are politically mature and aware of the personal motives of the opposition that is why they stayed away from Peshawar rally and PDM leaders addressed from almost empty chairs.

Sadaqat Abbasi said that if the infection spreads, lockdown will have to be imposed which will be detrimental to the common man.

He also asked the PDM not to hold meetings, adding that if the epidemic ends, you can hold a meeting two months later.

Sadaqat said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would win the election in the northern areas with thumping majority and people of Gilgit-Baltistan had rejected the false propaganda of opposition.

He said it was clear that Pakistan Democratic Movement was launched to protect personal interests of its leadership and not in favour of the people.

PDM leadership is taking law into hand in Multan and the law will take its course against them, he added.