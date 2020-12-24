UrduPoint.com
Firdous Slams PDM's Hypocrisy Based Politics

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Thursday said that all the agendas of opposition parties have been a flopped show which cannot make government back down from its principled stand.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said anti-Pakistan narrative of the opposition parties had been badly exposed as it had achieved nothing except for spreading corona through their public gatherings.

She said that the PDM had no any political agenda for the welfare of the common people,adding that their only agenda was to protect themselves from the ongoing accountability process.

Firdous further criticized that PDM parties intend to put pressure on the government , they are still confused about the timing of resignations by the MNAs and MPAs before or after the Senate polls.

She said the hype created by the leaders of PDM has actually put them in a far more difficult position than bringing Imran Khan under pressure.

