Firdous Stresses For Electronic Voting To Prevent Violence In Elections

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Firdous stresses for electronic voting to prevent violence in elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab's aide on information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday stressed for electronic voting to avoid violence issues at polling stations in the future for which constitutional amendment was introduced but not accepted by the opposition.

Talking to a private news channel , she said PM Imran Khan was committed to introduce electoral reforms to conduct Senate elections through a "show of hands" method of voting instead of secret balloting to ensure more transparency.

She said it is the dream of PM Imran Khan to conduct elections in a transparent manners and government under his committed leadership would further encourage all such initiatives which were crucial for ensuring utmost transparency in the elections.

"We are heading towards the principle of transparency", she added.

Replying a query about Daska NA-75 constituency, she said we will approach the Supreme Court and appeal the decision with utilizing our legal right, adding, every state institutions are working freely.

Democracy is moving forward with the rule of law, she added.

While criticizing PML-N, Awan said that PTI is the biggest democratic party while the loser PML-N was making hue and cry over its false allegation of rigging.

She said they are habitual for not accepting their defeat in any election but PTI-led government would accept the decision of Supreme court as we are bound by the decisions of the state institutions with its respects.

She accused the PML-N government of harassing people in past, targeting its political opponents.

She alleged that PML-N and PPP leaders were the biggest "dacoits" in the country and said that corrupt people, who made money while in power and then went abroad, had formed a "union" now.

