Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Firdous stresses religious scholars role in strengthening national efforts in war against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Ulema can play an important role in war against COVID-19 and strengthening national efforts against this pandemic.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM urged religious scholars to guide the general public in adopting precautionary measures to prevent spread of the disease.

She welcomed the unanimous declaration for Ramazan issued by President Arif Alvi in consultation with Ulema and Mashaikh and said that the President has played an important role in efforts to prevent spread of the virus.

She asked the people to stay at home during the holy month of Ramazan.

