Firdous stresses sharing teachings, message of Dr Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that the teachings and message of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal should be shared and disseminated among country's youth for guidance and adoption. Speaking at 'All Pakistan Mehfil-e-Mushaira 2019', she said the government would try utmost to transform Iqbal's dreams into reality as Iqbal has awakened the entire Muslim Ummah especially the youth by elaborating the identity of a true Muslim and philosophy of self in his poetry.

She said the message of Iqbal had gone across the globe as several countries including Iran, Turkey, India, Germany and others were among the beneficiaries of Iqbal's message and philosophy.

She urged existing poets to follow the footsteps of Iqbal so that their poetry could also guide the youth to lead their life in right direction. The philosophy of 'self' introduced by Iqbal has created confidence, courage and steadfastness among us, she said adding that our every step should reflect the teachings of Iqbal.