Firdous strongly condemns Quetta bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Quetta.

She, in a statement issued here, expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast.

She prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

Dr Firdous said the perpetrators of such a heinous crime should not be spared at any cost.

She said the entire nation would defeat the terrorists with unity and collective resolve.

The country's armed forces and law enforcement agencies had rendered numerous sacrifices to defend the motherland, she added.

The special assistant said the nation saluted its heroes who had sacrificed their lives for the country.