Firdous Terms Sindh Govt Responsible For Inflation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Firdous terms Sindh Govt responsible for Inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi has said the Sindh government is responsible for the food price inflation in the province.

Speaking at a rally, organized against the blasphemous caricatures and in support of the Pakistan army, outside Hyderabad press club on Sunday Naqvi said there was no shortage of wheat or sugar in the country.

"But the problem is that the commodity prices are increasing for which the provincial government is responsible," he added.

He opposed the allegations on the PTI's Federal government for allowing the prices of the food items to continuously rise without control.

Naqvi said the political landscape of Pakistan depicted a battle between those political forces pitted against each other on the right and the wrong side of history.

"On one hand there is a gang of thieves and the elements which want to divide Pakistan and on the other the people who are striving for peace, progress and development," he observed.

The opposition leader criticized Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for trying to weaken the political system of Gilgit Baltistan.

"We pray that the destruction which has been brought in Sindh is not taken to any other part of Pakistan," he said.

"The PPP symbolizes destruction," he added.

Naqvi reiterated the charge that the opposition parties seeking ouster of the PTI's government had been actually demanding the NRO.

He blamed the opposition parties for plundering hundreds of billions of rupees from the country's financial resources during their previous governments.

The PTI's regional leader Mustansir Billah also addressed the rally.

