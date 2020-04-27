UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Thanks Prime Minister For Trusting Her To Run MOIB For Over One Year

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:56 PM

Firdous thanks Prime Minister for trusting her to run MOIB for over one year

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for trusting her to run the affairs of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for trusting her to run the affairs of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In a tweet, she said that for over one year she tried to perform her duties with best of her abilities.

She said it was prerogative of the prime minister to appoint persons of his choice in the cabinet. "It was prerogative of the prime minister to decide which batsman would bat at which number and which fielder would placed at which fielding position and I respect his decision", she remarked.

She strongly refuted the allegations levelled in a section of media as the reason behind her removal. Dr Firdous said as a political worker it was her motto to work for development of the country and welfare of the people and the struggle would remain continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She congratulated newly appointed Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Asim Saleem Bajwa and wished them best of luck.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Media Cabinet Best Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

30 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

45 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

60 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.