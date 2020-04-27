Firdous thanks Prime Minister for trusting her to run MOIB for over one year

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for trusting her to run the affairs of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

In a tweet, she said that for over one year she tried to perform her duties with best of her abilities.

She said it was prerogative of the prime minister to appoint persons of his choice in the cabinet. "It was prerogative of the prime minister to decide which batsman would bat at which number and which fielder would placed at which fielding position and I respect his decision", she remarked.

She strongly refuted the allegations levelled in a section of media as the reason behind her removal. Dr Firdous said as a political worker it was her motto to work for development of the country and welfare of the people and the struggle would remain continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She congratulated newly appointed Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Asim Saleem Bajwa and wished them best of luck.