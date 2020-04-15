UrduPoint.com
Firdous Thanks Ulema For Their Cooperation Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday thanked the religious scholars for cooperating with the government and educating the people for adopting preventive measures to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, she said with the support of the religious scholars the government was combating the COVID-19.

A comprehensive strategy would be evolved with Ulema soon regarding the holy month of Ramazan, she added.

Dr Firdous underlined the need to make collective efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

