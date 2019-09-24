Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday urged international human rights organization and International Red Cross, UNICEF and Save the Children to come forward for saving lives of tens of thousands of besieged Kashmiri children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday urged international human rights organization and International Red Cross, UNICEF and Save the Children to come forward for saving lives of tens of thousands of besieged Kashmiri children.

Addressing a children's camp organized at D-Chowk by Home Sweet Home and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, near Parliament House, she said that Kashmiri children along with their families have been practically imprisoned with no access to their schools and colleges and they were not allowed to go to hospitals for medical treatment.

She said that 50 days have passed since imposition of curfew in the occupied Kashmir and India was humiliating humanity in the occupied territory.

Entire Pakistani nation including its children was standing with the besieged Kashmiri brothers and sisters, she added.

She said that this gathering of Pakistani children was an effort to awaken the world community's conscience.

Dr Firdous said that India was trying to mislead the world community by telling lies, but Prime Minister Imran Khan was pleading the case of Kashmiri children, women, youth and elderly very effectively at all international forums and real obnoxious face of India was gradually being exposed.