UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Urges JUI-F To Dedicate Azadi March To Kashmir Cause

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Firdous urges JUI-F to dedicate Azadi March to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday advised chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and other Opposition parties to dedicate their "Azadi March" to Kashmir cause and join the government's efforts to represent the public sentiments in true spirit.

Talking to media after a rousing welcome by the PTI leaders and workers for Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad International Airport on his return after historic address at UN General Assembly, the Special Assistant said the JUI'F's card of Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat would not be acceptable to the masses after the Prime Minister had contested the case of islam and Holy Prophet's sanctity at the world forum effectively.

She said Imran Khan had truly represented the suppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir at UNGA that's why the whole Pakistani nation was proud to welcome their leader on his return.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister had foiled the agenda of some religious parties who had tried to play up the religious sentiments for their own gains.

She said the Prime Minister categorically told the world that there was no other Islam but the one preached by Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and proved to be the true follower of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

She viewed that a true follower of Islam never succumbed to any pressure in his decision making and always kept the interest of the nation and the region above.

"Within his speech of less than an hour, the Prime Minister has fell flat all the wishes of those who were playing political gimmickry in the name of Azadi March through different tactics," she remarked.

The Special Assistant said the Prime Minister had thwarted all the designs of some politicians through his prudent and futuristic roadmap.

She said today's historic welcome by the whole nation for the Prime Minister is evidence that he ruled the hearts of the people being a true representative of their sentiments and dreams.

On Monday, she said the Prime Minister would visit the earthquake-hit Mirpur city of Azad Kashmir resolving that the government would not leave their quake victims alone in this time of distress and ensure their timely rehabilitation.

President of PTI's AJK Chapter Barrister Sultan Mehmood said the Prime Minister had effectively contested the Kashmir case at the global forum.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Azadi March Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Media All Government Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet adopts 10 strategic resolutions suppor ..

31 minutes ago

ERC launches new development projects in Philippin ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Ruler issues decree on Emirates Maritime Arb ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Washington screens ‘History of th ..

2 hours ago

UAE advancing Emirati community&#039;s political d ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Russia discuss tech, scientific cooperation i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.