ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday urged the opposition parties to support the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government for legislation regarding extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

It was a national issue and the opposition should avoid politics or using pressure tactics on important matters, she stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The prime minister believed in rule of law and was working to further strengthen civil-military relationship, she added.

To a question, she said some elements had been trying to misuse the authority and power in the past.

The special assistant further stated that Imran Khan was striving to alleviate poverty, inflation and unemployment.

In reply to a question, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government would complete its constitutional tenure and would again come into power after winning the next election on the basis of its performance.

Commenting on freezing the assets of Shahbaz Sharif, she said the former chief minister Punjab should answer the department concerned about the his sources of income.