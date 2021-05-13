UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Urges People To Strictly Follow Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Firdous urges people to strictly follow corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday appealed to people to follow coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to keep themselves and others safe from the COVID-19.

In her message issued, she said: "On this ocassion we should include the poor and needy in our happiness.

" Dr Firdous dedicated Eid to doctors and paramedical staff who while working as a frontline workers sacrificed their lives just to protect others from this deadly coronavirus.

She said people should cooperate with the government through following corona SOPs as lives of people were very important.

The SACM said the incumbent government would take all possible measures under the leadershipof Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar to keep people safe from this lethal virus.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan All From Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

43 minutes ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

1 hour ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.