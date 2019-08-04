UrduPoint.com
Firdous Urges Political Leadership To Take Unanimous Stand To Expose Indian State Terrorism In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 11:10 AM

Firdous urges political leadership to take unanimous stand to expose Indian state terrorism in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that political leadership of the country should take a unanimous stand to expose Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, she said that this was not time of politics, rather it was time to stand united like a rock on the issue of national security and Kashmiris' right to self- determination.

She urged political leadership to give a message of unity and consensus on national issue by rising above political interests.

