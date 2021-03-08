UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Urges Women To Seek Guidance From Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:41 PM

Firdous urges women to seek guidance from Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that women can make their lives prosperous and successful by seeking lifetime guidance from Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that women can make their lives prosperous and successful by seeking lifetime guidance from Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

She said this while addressing a seminar at a local hotel in connection with International Women's Day on Monday.

"islam defined the rights as well role of women rights, and Islamic teachings must be followed in letter and spirit to overcome all challenges." Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it is need of the hour to eliminate gender discrimination, adding that "societies change when mindsets change".

SACM said that support of male members of the family---father, brother and husband is of utmost importance for securing the rights of women.

Dr Firdous said that women should follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Khadija (RA), Hazrat Zainab (RA) and other religious female personalities to achieve success in their lives.

She further said that country's economy could be augmented in a remarkable manner if women play their role more actively for the mainstream economy.

However, she acknowledged that it is the responsibility of government to facilitate women and provide them enabling environment to help them realise their full human potential.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Hotel Male Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Revolutionary steps afoot to modernize Livestock S ..

1 minute ago

UN Achieves Gender Parity in Senior Posts for Firs ..

1 minute ago

RDIF, Adienne Pharma & Biotech Sign Deal to Produc ..

7 minutes ago

Judge Delays Jury Selection in Trial of Officer Ch ..

7 minutes ago

Libyan Parliament Postpones Vote of Confidence on ..

7 minutes ago

District admin arranges panel discussion on Women' ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.