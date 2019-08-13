Firdous urges world to pressurize India to stop state-terrorism in IoK

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday urged the world to pressurize India to stop its state-terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

The international community should play its role for early peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the oppressed people of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), she said while talking to the media at her residence in Koobay Chak during an Eid Milan party.

The special assistant said the world was supporting Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue and also backing Prime Minister Imran Khan's approach for promotion of peace in the region.

China had rejected India's stance on Kashmir issue and its open support to Pakistan on the matter was manifestation of latter's principled stance, she added.

Dr Firdous said the Kashmiris would free from the Indian yoke soon.

She said Pakistan was taking the issue of Indian brutalities on the people of held Kashmir to the United Nations Security Council.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue globally, whose precedent could not be found in the past.

"Indian can not stop Kashmiris' struggle for independence, she added.

The special assistant said the entire Pakistani nation would continue political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmir cause, besides raising the issue at all international forms.