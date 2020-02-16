UrduPoint.com
Firdous Visits Bereaved Family Of Senior PTI Leader Naeem Ul Haq

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Firdous visits bereaved family of senior PTI leader Naeem ul Haq

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday offered her condolence to the bereaved family of Naeem ul Haq, a founder member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

To share grief of the party leadership and workers with relatives of the deceased leader, who passed away Saturday evening, Awan said the loss was also irreparable for Prime Minister Imran Khan and the party.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to his immediate as well as extended family comprising workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf.

