UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firdous Welcomes Iranian FM's Statement To Condemn Persecution Of Muslims In India

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Firdous welcomes Iranian FM's statement to condemn persecution of Muslims in India

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday welcomed the statement of Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif, who condemned the persecution of Indian Muslims by extremist Hindus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday welcomed the statement of Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif, who condemned the persecution of Indian Muslims by extremist Hindus.

Dr Firdous, in a series of tweets, said no civilized society or country could support such oppression. The Western world and the Muslims countries needed to take steps for protecting the innocent Indian Muslims.

She said the world was united in condemning and raising voice against the genocide of minorities by the Indian government, especially the Muslims.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Firdous Ashiq Awan Muslim Government

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

21 minutes ago

COVID-19 Causes Far More Deaths Than Flu But Trans ..

1 minute ago

Protective gear to fight virus 'rapidly depleting' ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority seals 22 eateries in operati ..

1 minute ago

Tottenham's Lloris to miss FA Cup tie against Norw ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.