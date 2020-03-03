Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday welcomed the statement of Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif, who condemned the persecution of Indian Muslims by extremist Hindus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday welcomed the statement of Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif, who condemned the persecution of Indian Muslims by extremist Hindus.

Dr Firdous, in a series of tweets, said no civilized society or country could support such oppression. The Western world and the Muslims countries needed to take steps for protecting the innocent Indian Muslims.

She said the world was united in condemning and raising voice against the genocide of minorities by the Indian government, especially the Muslims.