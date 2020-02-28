UrduPoint.com
Firdous Welcomes Qatar's Interest To Invest In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday welcomed the deep interest and cooperation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar for the development and investment in Pakistan.

In a tweet, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has held a meeting with Emir of the state of Qatar and discussed to strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

The SAPM said that Qatar would enhance economic cooperation with Pakistan and would invest in various sectors. She said that Qatar's investment in the tourism sector would boost tourism industry and the country's economy.

The leadership of Pakistan and Qatar discussed the business opportunities for Pakistani companies regarding the FIFA World Cup 2022, Firdous said.

She said the Prime Minister apprised Amir of Qatar on the ongoing anti-Muslim riots in India, the crucial situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and human rights abuses.

The both leaders pledged enhance the existing bilateral cooperation to work together to promote peace in the region, Firdous added.

