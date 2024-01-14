Fire At Bat Factory
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A fire broke out in a bat manufacturing factory in the area of Daburji Maliyan on Sunday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a fire broke out in a bat manufacturing factory in the area of Doburji Maliyan in Sialkot.
Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire after a struggle of 45 minutes.
According to the factory owner, the fire burnt bats and materials worth Rs200,000, while due to the timely rescue operation goods worth Rs. 50,00,000 million were saved.
