Fire at cardboard factory put out

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The fire erupting in the cardboard factory on Daska Road was brought under control by Rescue-1122 after a 14-hour struggle.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue-1122, the fire broke out at Cheema Factory, which deals in cardboard, paper and leather work.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 fire-fighters, led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, reached the spot and managed to control it after a struggle of 14 hours.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also visited the factory and appreciated the rescue efforts, rescue officials said.

24 rescue vehicles took part in the operation.

The fire caused a loss of millions of rupees, while due to timely rescue operations saved goods worth Rs 10 million.