Fire At Chemical Factory Controlled

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:56 PM

Fire at chemical factory controlled

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A huge fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sundar Industrial Estate here on Friday morning which was brought under control after eight hours' hectic efforts.

No loss of life or injury was reported,said Rescue 1122 spokesman. However, machinery and other items worth millions of rupees got reduced to ashes.

The fire broke out due to inflammable chemical used by printing and paint industry,said the sources.

About 18 fire tenders and 75 other workers participated in the rescue operation. The fire fighters used special extinguishing foam to douse the flames . Besides this the firefighters used modern fire fighting technique by wearing Self Containing Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) .

The firefighters succeeded to control the huge fire after hectic efforts of eight hours.

