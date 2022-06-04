UrduPoint.com

Fire At Children Hospital Turns Millions Of Rupees Medicine Into Ashes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees medicine into ashes

The firefighters are still fighting to extinguish fire on the third floor of the medicine by using crane.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 4th, 2022) The Fire erupted at Children’s Hospital pharmacy storage on Saturday.

The rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and started operation soon as it came to know about the fire. The clouds of smoke were rising from there.

Rescue 1122 is using the help of a crane to eliminate the fire. However, no loss of life has been reported.

The fire erupted at the third floor of the building. The Rescue team said that the investigations would be done to see if anyone lit the medicine store on purpose.

Medicine stock worth of millions turned into ashes on the third floor.

After eliminating the fire, police will collect clues for the forensics.

All departments will be included in the investigation including MS, DMS and the security guards.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directed secretary health to submit a report of the incident after detailed investigation and also urged the authorities to find culprits behind the incident.

After 3 hours of rescue operation, firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fire. The operations scheduled in the hospital for today got cancelled.

There is sense of fear among the parents who have brought their children there to see massive fire that engulfed the pharmacy store on the third floor.

