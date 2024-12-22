Fire At Cloth Shop
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A fire broke out in a cloth shop in Habib Plaza near the overhead bridge on Kashmir Road late Friday night.
Rescue 1122 took timely action and controlled the fire and limited it to ground floor.
It was three-storey building and the fire broke out due to short circuit, said rescue officials.
Rescuers extinguished the fire after an hour of firefighting. The fire caused a loss of Rs5 million, while due to the timely action goods worth millions of rupees and the building were saved.
