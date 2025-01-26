Fire at cloth shop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A fire erupted at a cloth shop near Pakistan Chowk here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, an ambulance, fire vehicles and rescue teams were rushed to the spot. Upon arrival, the teams determined that the fire was caused by short circuit. After 25 minutes of firefighting, the rescue teams extinguished the fire.