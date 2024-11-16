Fire At Factory
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A fire erupted in a garment factory at Shahbaz Chowk here on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, they dispatched motorcycle ambulances, fire vehicles and rescue teams to the site. They started an operation and extinguished the fire after half an hour of firefighting. According to rescue officials, the cause of the fire could not be determined.
