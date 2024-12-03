Fire at factory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A fire erupted at a factory at the timber market here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, they received a call about the fire and quickly dispatched a rescue ambulance, fire vehicles and teams to the spot. The rescue teams found that the fire had spread to machinery and furniture of the factory. They extinguished the fire after 15 minutes of firefighting.