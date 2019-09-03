Fire at FESCO workshop

Scrap material at FESCO workshop was gutted here in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Scrap material at FESCO workshop was gutted here in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

A police spokesman said that fire erupted in FESCO workshop at Canal Road due to unknown reasons and Rescue 1122 controlled it after hectic efforts. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

FESCO Chief constituted a committee which will probe the matter and submit report.