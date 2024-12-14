Open Menu

Fire At Furniture Shop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Fire at furniture shop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A fire erupted in a furniture shop at Adda Lutafabad here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, its control room received a call about the fire and quickly dispatched an ambulance, fire vehicles and rescue teams to the spot. After 20 minutes of firefighting, the rescue teams successfully brought the fire under control.

