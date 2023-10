(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A fire broke out in a garments factory on Daska Road on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a fire engulfed a garments factory on Daska Road due to short circuit. It was extinguished by Rescue 1122. The fire caused a loss of Rs500,000, while goods worth Rs50 million were saved, he added.