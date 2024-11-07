Open Menu

Fire At Iron-sheet Unit Put Out

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Fire at iron-sheet unit put out

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A fire broke out at an iron-sheet manufacturing unit at Ranjhai Daska, late at Wednesday night.

According to spokesperson, a fire broke out at the iron-sheet factory near Attock Pump, Ranjhai, Daska - Gujranwala Road, which was brought under control by Rescue 1122 after a struggle of two hours.

According to Rescue officials, the fire caused a loss of Rs. 3 million. However, due to timely operation, equipment and building worth Rs. 40 million was saved, added the officials.

