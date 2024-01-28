(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In a swift response, the Fire Brigade successfully controlled the fire at a cloth warehouse located in Korangi Zia Colony, Karachi.

The Fire Brigade officials disclosed that the fire broke out on Sunday morning was contained with the assistance of three fire trucks dispatched to the site.

The coordinated efforts of the rescue teams prevented the flames from spreading further, according to private news channel.

Rescue authorities revealed that the fire, which originated within the cloth warehouse, resulted in substantial quantities of cloth turning into ashes. The extent of the damage to the warehouse is currently being assessed.

Fortunately, no casualty has been reported in the incident. However, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.