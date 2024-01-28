Open Menu

Fire At Karachi's Korangi Area Extinguished

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Fire at Karachi's Korangi Area extinguished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In a swift response, the Fire Brigade successfully controlled the fire at a cloth warehouse located in Korangi Zia Colony, Karachi.

The Fire Brigade officials disclosed that the fire broke out on Sunday morning was contained with the assistance of three fire trucks dispatched to the site.

The coordinated efforts of the rescue teams prevented the flames from spreading further, according to private news channel.

Rescue authorities revealed that the fire, which originated within the cloth warehouse, resulted in substantial quantities of cloth turning into ashes. The extent of the damage to the warehouse is currently being assessed.

Fortunately, no casualty has been reported in the incident. However, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Korangi SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

4 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

13 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

13 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

13 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

14 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

14 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

14 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

14 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

14 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

14 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan