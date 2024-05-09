Fire at Lahore airport disrupts flight operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A fire erupted at the immigration counters of the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on Thursday, completely destroying the equipment and systems, and disrupting the flight operations.

The fire was later brought under control, while airport officials said it would take some time for the smoke to clear. Passengers were not allowed to enter until the premises were clear. Due to the fire, there was a huge rush of people in the parking area.

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by short-circuiting and it spread rapidly to a large portion of the airport. It caused a stampede at a small level, while the entire airport was evacuated, the authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45am, disrupting flight operations and causing a sudden rush of passengers.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel were the first to respond to the incident, endeavouring to contain the flames, while firefighters from the Civil Aviation Authority also raced to the scene. Despite their efforts, the blaze destroyed the immigration system, forcing suspension of flight operations.

Later, a team of the Civil Aviation Authority officials was formed to determine the reasons for the fire that broke out in the ceiling of the immigration counter. The reasons for the fire were being ascertained under the supervision of the airport manager, while the cooling process had been initiated.