Fire At New Karachi Garment Factory Contained; Five Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Fire at New Karachi garment factory contained; five injured

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A massive fire that broke out in a garment factory in New Karachi Industrial Area on Tuesday was brought under control after three hours, officials said.

According to police and rescue services, at least four firemen and a cameraman from a private tv channel were injured during the operation after the factory building collapsed. The injured were identified as 50-year-old Ismail, 35-year-old Owais, 30-year-old Buland, and Aslam, aged 30 years.

Eight fire tenders, a snorkel, and two water bowsers from the fire brigade were deployed, while Rescue 1122, Rangers, and police also took part in the operation.

Police used drone footage to assess the extent of the blaze inside the factory.

Senior police officials including SSP District Central, SP Gulberg, SP Liaquatabad Division, and SDPOs remained present at the site. The area was cordoned off to keep the public at a safe distance during the operation.

The fire, which initially started on the ground floor, quickly engulfed the entire building before being contained.

