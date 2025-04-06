Fire At Nishtar Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A fire erupted in a Nishtar Hospital ward on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, they received a call regarding a fire in Nishtar Hospital ward No 8. They quickly dispatched an ambulance, fire vehicles and rescue teams. Upon arrival, the rescue teams found that
the fire had originated in the outer unit of the AC system, resulting in heavy smoke in the ward.
Firefighting operations were launched promptly, and the fire was extinguished within five minutes. The cooling process was also completed to prevent any further risk.
According to the rescue 1122 spokesman, all patients in the affected ward were safely evacuated and shifted to a nearby ward. There were no injuries or loss of life, he said. The Deputy Commissioner Multan (DC) and the Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University visited the site. Both officials appreciated the swift and effective response by the rescue teams.
